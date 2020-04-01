Custom Mazda Race Truck with a Mid-Engine Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

Cody Loveland spent the last two weeks at this company Cody Loveland Racing building a custom Mazda race truck for @twentybaerepu. The project starts with a 1974 Mazda Rotary Pickup (REPU) that is receiving a custom tubular chassis and racing suspension similar to their Enviate race car. Power will be generated by a turbocharged 20B three-rotor sitting behind the cab mated to a Weddle Mendeola transaxle. Watch as Cody starts constructing the project in the first build video below.

Source: Cody Loveland Racing FB page and Cody Loveland