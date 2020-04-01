RWD Toyota Yaris with a Turbo 2JZ

Sornpanya Thongplaw and his team at Hippo Garage & Dyno Korat built this RWD Toyota Yaris for professional drifter Phan Speed in Thailand. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ VVTi inline-six producing 706 horsepower and 901 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque on 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost from a Greddy T78-33D turbocharger. The engine is fed E85 fuel from 1600 cc injectors controlled by a Link Fury ECU. The drivetrain features a Holinger transmission with OS Giken clutch and Sikky-spec Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Hippo Garage Dyno Korat FB page and Phan Speed FB page via Link ECU FB page