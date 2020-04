This Lexus IS200 came from the factory with a 2.0 L 1G-FE inline-six that produced 153 horsepower and 144 lb-ft of torque. However it’s now powered by a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8 thanks to MCL Autoworx in Northern Ireland. They swapped the V8 using their adapter and mount kit along with a Phoenix Engine Management custom wiring harness and Link Xtreme ECU. The engine makes 320 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque tuned by Bradley Motorworks.

Source: via Link ECU FB page