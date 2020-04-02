1958 Plymouth Fury with a 1000 hp Supercharged Hellephant V8

This 1958 Plymouth Fury “Christine” Tribute was built by Graveyard Carz in Springfield, Oregon. The company replaced the factory 318 ci V8 with a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant Hemi V8 (P5160194AB) producing 1000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. The motor sends power through a Silver Sport four-speed automatic transmission to a Moser rear end with with an Eaton Truetrac LSD and 3.23 gears. The car rides on the factory chassis, rebuilt front suspension with disc brake conversion, air adjustable rear shocks, and Coker American Classic tires. The body is painted in PPG Concept Acrylic Urethane “Spectra Red” paint with $20K spent in chrome plating, $10K spent in anodizing, and $9K spent in stainless repair.

Source: eBay via Sick Cars and Trucks FB page