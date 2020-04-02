Pontiac Fiero with a Turbo LS3 V8

Leon Thurston from Leons Garage Adventures is building a Pontiac Fiero with a turbocharged LS3 V8. The engine will feature a Holley Sniper intake and Terminator EFI, 102 mm throttle body, upgraded camshaft, two Turbosmart wastegates, large turbocharger, and mate to the factory Fiero five-speed manual. Leon is installing the powertrain using parts from Archie LSx swap kit and will use the factory Fiero five-speed transmission. Watch the first three videos of the build series below.

Source: LeonsGarageAdventures