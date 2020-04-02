For Sale: 1973 Vega with a Turbo LTG Inline-Four

This 1973 Chevy Vega is for sale in San Francisco, California for $28,000. David Carroll built the car at his company NorCal Garage. It’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L LTG inline-four mated to a Tremec TR3160 six-speed manual transmission, GT500 Mustang aluminum driveshaft, and GM 7.5-inch rear end with new Eaton Truetrac LSD and 3.73 gears. The car rides on Overkill Racing control arms, Church Boys Racing billet spindles with Corvette C5 hubs, Church Boys Racing 1st gen Nova manual steering rack, RideTech triple-adjustable coilovers, and a lot of other custom suspension parts. A set of Jongbloed custom X3 Series wheels cover Wilwood six-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in back. View full vehicle specs on listing or below.

For sale: 1973 Chevrolet Vega

Engine:

Chevrolet Performance LTG 2.0T crate engine, Vermont Tuning E85 FlexFuel package, custom tuned, custom Ron Davis Racing radiator, custom Ron Davis Racing intercooler, Spectre Performance air intake with carbon fiber C5 Corvette filter, Guy Smith custom lightweight aluminum inner fender intake ducts, custom 3-inch mandrel bent Flowmaster tubing & custom 3-inch down pipe, Flowmaster Pro Series muffler welded by John at A1 Muffler in Morgan Hill CA, Rick’s Tanks ‘69 Camaro 17-gallon stamped gas tank, Camaro fuel pump, aluminum 3/8th line front to back

Driveline:

Tremec TR3160 6-speed manual transmission, custom flange adapter by South Bay Driveline, custom transmission tunnel, GT500 Mustang all-aluminum driveshaft, GM 7.5 Monza Miller Built rear end (3.73 gears, full floater) and brand new Eaton True Trac.

Suspension/Steering/Brakes:

Overkill Racing custom tubular front adjustable control arms (modified), Overkill Racing crossmember, Overkill Racing rear lower control arms, RideTech triple-adjustable coilovers with remote reservoirs, custom Church Boys Racing billet spindles with C5 hubs, Church Boys Racing first gen Nova manual steering rack, modified Monza Tilt column with Prius Electric motor, custom steering arms from Marcus Fry Racing, rear suspension torque arm modified to allow for adjustability, custom Panhard bar &mounts from Marcus Fry Racing, Wilwood 6-piston Superlite calipers & C5 13-inch slotted rotors (front), Wilwood 4-piston Superlite calipers & C5 13-inch rotors (rear), Wilwood brake/clutch master cylinder with remote reservoir

Wheels/Tires:

Jongbloed custom X6 Series 3-piece 18×10-inch +4 race wheels (custom design with owner Ryan), Falken Azenis 615K+ 275/35R18 tires

Interior:

Custom roll bar by Marcus Fry Racing, custom recessed dash panel with Autometer DashLink displayed on iPad, TMI racing seats, DJ Safety 5-point harnesses, original rear seats, AutoCustom carpeting, custom hidden battery compartment with dual 6volt Optima Red Top batteries, Hurst SS Camaro pistol grip shifter

Exterior:

Custom hand-made front aluminum splitter, VegaMods front valance, custom vinyl wrap over entire car (top is carbon fiber wrap, sides are Nardo grey with ghost checkered flag, done by Brian Jones with Grafikx), Holden Torana flares, Trackspec Motorsports IROC hood vents, custom rear poly spoiler by Rick Brunetti Racing

Competition:

Goodguys Autox

Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge

SEMA 2018

Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational

Super CHEVY Challenge 2017

Goodguys Duel in the Desert Top 32 2018 & 2019

Speedhunter featured vehicle

http://www.speedhunters.com/2018/12/new-age-hot-rodding-built-for-the-cones/

Price: $28,000