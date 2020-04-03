BMW E30 with a 870 hp Turbo M50 Inline-Six

Stig Bredesen from Buldre Racingteam uses his BMW E30 to compete in time attack and hill climb events. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L M50B25 inline-six that produces 870 horsepower and 965 Nm (711 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a Precision 6466 turbocharger, Life Racing F88RX ECU, and E85 fuel. Behind the motor sits a Samsonas sequential transmission, GKN Motorsport custom driveshaft, OS Giken diff, and GKN Motorsport axles. Watch as Stig competes at Osnabruck Hillclimb below.

Source: Buldre Racing FB page, Hillclimb Monsters, and Gatebil