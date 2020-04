This custom 1986 Yugo is for sale in Portage, Indiana for $25,500. The wild creation was built Jim McKamey and raced at autocross events. The car is powered by a two Cadillac 500 ci V8 engines mated to Eldorado automatic transmissions. The engines together produce 900 horsepower. The car weighs around 4100-4200 lbs thanks to the heavy V8s. Listen as Jim explains the project in 2014 below.

Source: FB Marketplace and ScottieDTV via Jalopnik