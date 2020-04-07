1956 Chevy 150 with a Turbo 2JZ

Tommy Frantzen is building this 1956 Chevy 150 at his company Frantzen Racing in Gan, Norway. Tommy replaced the factory 235 ci Blue Flame inline-six with a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six featuring a Turbonetics turbocharger, Nuke Performance fuel rail, and 1200 cc injectors. The new motor will send power through a BMW six-speed transmission and Moser 12-bolt rear end. The car rides on a reinforced frame with a steering rack, QA1 adjustable coilovers, Hellwig rear sway bar, and 11-inch disc brakes behind Chevy Caprice/Impala 15-inch wheels. View more photos of the project and follow the progress in the FB build album.

Source: Frantzen Racing FB page via Piotr