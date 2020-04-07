Chevy Colorado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 was built by Current Performance Wiring in Port Richey, Florida. The company replaced the factory engine and transmission with a supercharged LT4 V8 and 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission with a Circle D torque converter. Then the truck visited Lingenfelter for their pulley upgrade kit that resulted in 534 horsepower and 526 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The truck still retains four-wheel drive.

Source: Current Performance Wiring FB page and Lingenfelter Performance Engineering