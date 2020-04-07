Custom Trike with a Suzuki V-Twin

A month ago we shared Nigel Loller‘s motorcycle powered by a Citroën 2CV flat-twin. Today we look at Nigel’s custom reverse trike powered by a 800 cc V-twin and transmission from a Suzuki Intruder. The trike features a body inspired by 1920’s race cars using a Massey Ferguson MF35 tractor hood and Hunter jet tail fairing. It rides on a custom tubular chassis with a parallel 4-bar front suspension, Mazda MX-5 hubs, and 1930’s Wolseley 10 front wheels. The steering wheel uses a 1918 Ford Model T steering wheel spoke and the dashboard holds a collection of Suzuki Intruder gauges and Smiths classic gauges.

Source: Nigel Loller