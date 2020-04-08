Mazda RX-8 with a Turbo 1JZ

This Mazda RX-8 is owned by @the_benchmark_official in Bangkok, Thailand. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six mated to an A340E four-speed automatic transmission. The engine features an Ichiban Engineering CT15B turbocharger making 1.4 bar of boost, Honda K20 ignition coil packs, and stock exhaust manifold. The engine runs on E20 fuel fed from Bosch 850 cc injectors controlled by a HKS V Pro ECU. The car rides on GReddy 32 way adjustable coilovers, BMW E39 steering rack, Brembo GT Monoblock four-piston front brakes, and Work Emotion 18×9.5 wheels.

Source: The Benchmark and @the_benchmark_official