1968 Dodge Dart GTS with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1968 Dodge Dart GTS called “Blown Dart” was built by RMR Dreamcars in Hudson, Florida. The project was previously powered by a supercharged 493 ci big-block V8 but eventually swapped to a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8. The engine features a Hellcat long-block, Kenne Bell 2.8 L supercharger, and produces 652 horsepower. The drivetrain uses a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a 2200 rpm stall converter and 8.75-inch rear end with 3.91 gears. The Dart rides on a

Gerst Tubular Suspensions front suspension with power steering rack, 6-link rear suspension, and SSBC 13-inch disc brakes front and rear. You can view more photos of the project in the build album.

Source: Mecum via Sick Cars and Trucks FB page