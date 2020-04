This custom Opel Manta race car is being built by OakHeart Racing in Norway. The project starts with a 1978 Manta B shell sitting over a custom tubular chassis with custom front suspension and Corvette rear suspension. The powertrain consist of a turbocharged LSx V8 and Corvette torque tube and transaxle. The car rides on 8×10.5-inch wheels with 280/680 R18 tires in front and 300/680 R18 tires in back.

Source: OakHeart Racing FB page and Gatebil