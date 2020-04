Bad Obsession Motorsport released an update on their Project Escargot custom hauler. For those unfamiliar with the build, they started with a 1985 Ford Cargo 7.5 ton bus and replaced the factory Ford Dorset/Dover 6.0 L diesel inline-six and four-speed transmission with a 3.9 L Cummins ISB diesel inline-four and ZF five-speed transmission from a 2006 DAF LF45 truck. In this update the team removes the floor so they can swap the rear axle.

Source: Bad Obsession Motorsport