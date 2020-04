Christopher Rink of Riven Motors released several updates on his 1977 Lancia Scorpion project since our last article. If you are unfamiliar with this project, he’s replacing the factory powertrain with a Subaru SVX 3.3 L EG33 flat-six and WRX manual transmission. In these videos he builds a custom hood prop, repairs locks, and starts working on the exhaust.

Source: Riven Motors