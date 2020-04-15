AWD Volkswagen Caddy with a Compound Turbo Diesel Inline-Four

Jordan Cherrington from Aeroexhaust built this unique 1981 Volkswagen Caddy. The truck features a 2000 Jetta TDI front floorpan, firewall, tunnel, and suspension. Under the hood sits a compound twin-turbo TDI (ALH) diesel inline-four featuring Rosten Performance connecting rods, Colt Cams stage 2 camshaft, ported head, and upgraded valves springs. The AWD drivetrain uses a built 02M six-speed transmission with a Peloquin LSD and Haldex rear end on a tube chassis. Listen to Jordan explain the project and work on it below or view more photos in the build thread.

Source: Faster Than A Supercar via Piotr