RX-8 with a VQ37VHR V6

Robert Bell built his Mazda RX-8 at this company RB’s Adrenaline Factory in Kansas City, Missouri. The engine bay holds a 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 with a set of VQ35HR heads and modified mid-sump oil pan. It’s fed fuel from a custom 2.5 gallon surge tank with a Walbro 450 pump and factory fuel tank with a Walbro 255 pump. Behind the engine sits a 370Z transmission, 370Z carbon fiber driveshaft, and 350Z differential with a 370Z axles. The car rides on a notched front subframe, BMW E36 steering rack, modified rear subframe (for diff), and 300ZX TT rear hubs machined to fit RX-8 wheel bearings. Robert’s next phase for the car includes a Precision 6466 turbocharger and custom exhaust manifolds with the goal of around 550 horsepower.

Source: RB’s Adrenaline Factory and @rbs_adrenalinefactory