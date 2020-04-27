1993 Mazda RX-7 with a 1000+ whp Turbo 26B Four-Rotor

David Mazzei built his 1993 Mazda RX-7 at his company Mazzei Formula in Birmingham, Alabama. The car is powered by a turbocharged and peripheral ported 2.6 L 26B four-rotor that makes 1080 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 13-14 psi of boost. The engine features a Garrett GTX5533 98 mm turbocharger, custom water-to-air intercooler intake, Weldon mechanical fuel pump, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The drivetrain uses a Quaife QBE69G six-speed sequential gearbox with a Spec triple-plate clutch and Carbonetic 1.5 Way limited-slip differential. You can view more videos of the car at Mazzei Formula’s channel.

Source: @mazzei_formula, PASMAG, Hoonigan, and Quaife Engineering FB page