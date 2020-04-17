1978 Dodge D300 with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1978 Dodge D300 was built by Paul Terlosky from House of Mouse Racing in Macedonia, Ohio. Under the hood sits a supercharged Hellcat V8 producing 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Paul also carried over the Hellcat radiator, AC system, and intercooler. The V8 is mated to a Gearstar 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission with an adapter plate and sends power to a Dana 70 rear end with a LSD and 4.11 gears. The truck rides on a c-notch frame with custom air suspension and custom parallel 4-link rear with a Watt’s link.

Source: House of Mouse Racing and House of Mouse Racing FB page