This Peugeot 505 is being built to drift by Damien Bosco and friend Anthony Arnoux from AS Concept in France. The car rides on a reinforced chassis with a Nissan 200SX front suspension, FAT angle kit, and Nissan R32 rear suspension. It will be powered by a turbocharged RB26DET inline-six built with Eagle connecting rods, Wiseco pistons, and Supertec oil pump. The engine’s 400-500 horsepower will be sent through a BMW (M57) manual transmission to a Nissan GTR differential.

Source: 505gtr by dam’s et ASconcept FB page