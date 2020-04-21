1974 Plymouth Duster with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Goolsby Customs built this 1974 Plymouth Duster called “Kasper” for the original owner Beth Hazelwood at their company in Hueytown, Alabama. The rides on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with Baer six-piston brakes, EVOD wheels 18×7 and 18×11, and Mickey Thompson tires. The chassis gave the car a wheelbase five inches longer than stock and required wheel openings to be relocated. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. It sends that power though a Bowler Stage 2 T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Currie 9-inch rear end.

Source: Goolsby Customs, Goolsby Customs FB page, StreetMachineTV, and Fuel Curve