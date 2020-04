This Nissan March (Micra) came from the factory with a front-wheel drive however the Japanese owner converted it to rear-wheel drive and gave it more power. They accomplished that by merging the March with a Nissan S14 chassis and suspension. Next they replaced the factory powertrain with a turbocharged SR20 inline-four mated to a S15 six-speed manual transmission.

Source: WasabiCars from Crossbred Nation FB page