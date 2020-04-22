Toyota Corona with a 3S-GE

This Toyota Corona RT132 is built and owned by Antonio Alvarado in Peru. Over the past two years he daily driven the car. The project starts when Antonio replaced the factory 2.0 L 18R inline-four with a 2.0 L 3S-GE (Gen 5) inline-four making around 200 horsepower. Behind the motor he installed a J160 six-speed transmission with a new clutch and extended the driveshaft 11 cm. He also converted the stock rear end from 3.90 to 3.70 gears. The car rides on stronger front springs, stock brakes, 205/45R16 tires in front, and 205/55R16 tires in back.

Related