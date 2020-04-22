1969 Pontiac GTO with a LS7 V8

The owner of this 1969 Pontiac GTO convertible wanted to upgrade the performance and handling. So they dropped it off at Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois for a complete rebuild.

The company started by installing one of their G-Machine chassis with power steering rack, front and rear sway bars, and a set of Ridetech single-adjustable coilovers. The car stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston calipers with 13-rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 12-inch rotors on back. Those are covered by a set of US Wheel Pontiac Rally II wheels (17×8,17×9) with Nitto GT555 G2 tires (255/45/17, 285/40/17).

Under the hood sits a LS7 V8 producing 620 horsepower. The engine features a dry sump system with Peterson tank and breather, custom 4-inch intake, and Synister Products billet serpentine drive. Exhaust exits through Ultimate Headers 321 stainless long-tube headers with 1.875″ primaries and a 3-inch stainless exhaust with Magnaflow mufflers built by Schwartz Performance.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 4L75E four-speed automatic transmission and custom steel driveshaft to a Currie 9-inch iron third member in a Moser housing with a TrueTrac LSD and 3.70 gears.

Source: Schwartz Performance