1991 Syclone with a Supercharged LSX V8

This 1991 GMC Syclone was built by Ray Lichtenberg at Superstreet Performance. The truck is powered by a supercharged 454 ci LSX V8 producing 917 horsepower and 1048 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 17 psi of boost, E98 fuel, and no nitrous. The engine features Brodix heads, Magnuson TVS2300 Supercharger, ID 2000 cc injectors, Nitrous Express two stage 150/400 system, and Holley Dominator ECU. The AWD drivetrain uses a Sonnax Stage 3 4L60E four-speed automatic with a Sonnax Performance 2800 stall converter, Chevy Trailblazer SS NV120 transfer case with torsen differential, and Moser Engineering 12-bolt rear end. The truck rides on QA1 Proma Star double adjustable coilovers and a set of Baer 6R six-piston calipers with 15-inch rotors on the front and rear.

Source: @superstreet_performance and Sonnax FB page