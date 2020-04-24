Ultima GTR with a Turbo Barra

Leigh Walker is building an Ultima GTR at this company Pro Street Development in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia capable of reaching the 7’s in the quarter-mile and driving on the street. Leigh started by removing the back-half of the chassis and fabricating a custom tubular chassis with 4-link suspension. The power plant will consist of a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six capable of 1500 horsepower. The engine will transfer power through a custom gear drive to a Powerglide two-speed transmission and through a Pro Street Development custom 9-inch rear end to a set of 15×14 wheels with 390/45/15 tires.

Source: Pro Street Development via The Automotive Obsession FB page and Piotr