For Sale: 2015 Colorado with a Supercharged V6

This 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale at Mallett Performance Cars in Cornelius, North Carolina. The company replaced the factory engine with a 3.6 L LF4 V6 from a 2016 Cadillac ATS-V. The engine features a forged crank and pistons, titanium rods, Magnuson 1.9L Supercharger, and C7 LT1 Throttle Body. The combination is good for 700 horsepower to the wheels on 109 octane fuel. The drivetrain features a stock transmission and narrowed Moser 9-inch rear end with Wavetrac LSD. The truck rides on Penske coilovers, custom drop spindles, custom lower control arms, custom 3-link ladder system, custom rear swaybar, and adjustable panhard bar. A set of Forgeline custom MS3C Concave wheels (9.5×19, 13×20) cover Brembo six-piston calipers in front and four-piston.

Source: Colorado Fans and Mallett Performance Cars via Autoblog