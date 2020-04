It’s been seven months since Tom’s Turbo Garage released an update on Project Firebolt. In that time he’s enjoyed driving the truck with a swapped turbocharged 5.3 L LSx V8, 4L80E four-speed automatic, and Ford 8.8-inch rear end. In this update Tom discusses the truck receiving a larger transmission cooler and Calvert CalTracs. Then he shows off QA1 adjustable coilovers that will be installed in another video before working on the power steering pump.

Source: Tom’s Turbo Garage