1971 Pantera with a LS7 V8

This 1971 De Tomaso Pantera was built to turn heads on the street and track. The car rides on a reinforced chassis with a custom roll cage, billet hubs, modified uprights, electric power steering, and Nitron shocks with remote reservoirs. The body features Group 4 inspired custom steel fenders, custom air dam, custom decklid, and Pantera Si hood vents.

The car is powered by 427 ci LS7 V8 built with forged internals, solid lifter valvetrain, Mast Motorsport camshaft and large bore heads, Hurricane ITB intake, and FT500 ECU. One of the most striking modifications is the custom 8-into-1 stainless steel exhaust headers. To improve weight balance the engine was installed low and as far forward as possible.

The engine is mates to a Porsche G96.50 transaxle rebuilt with upgraded GT3 parts, billet aluminum flywheel, and 8.5-inch single plate clutch. Gear selection is handled by a Numeric Racing shifter and cable system. The car stops thanks to Wilwood 14-inch brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back. Then car rides on a set of Group 4 inspired wheels with 295/30/R18 in front and 345/30/R19 in back.