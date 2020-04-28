Valkyrie’s 1000 hp Naturally-Aspirated 6.5 L V12

The Valkyrie is a hybrid sports car built by Aston Martin in collaboration with Red Bull Racing and Cosworth. In the back of the car sits a 6.5 L 65-degree V12 built by Cosworth that produces 1000 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft) at 7,000 rpm. The 206 kg (454 lb) motor features a billet crankshaft, titanium rods, F1TM-spec pistons, gear-driven camshaft, and port injection. Listen to Jason Fenske from Engineering Explains discuss the engine design and then watch the Valkyrie test at Silverstone.

Source: Aston Martin Media, Engineering Explained, and DPCcars