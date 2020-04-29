Mazda Race Truck with a Mid-Engine Turbo 20B Three-Rotor Update 2

Cody Loveland from Cody Loveland Racing is back with more updates on the Mazda race truck for @twentybaerepu. The project involves a 1974 Mazda Rotary Pickup (REPU) with a custom tubular chassis and racing suspension similar to their Enviate race car. The truck will be powered by a mid-engine turbocharged 20B three-rotor mated to a Weddle Mendeola transaxle. In this updates Cody works on the control arms, chassis, cab fitment, and installs the adapter plate.

Source: Cody Loveland Racing FB page and Cody Loveland