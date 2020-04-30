RWD Opel Corsa with a Mid-Engine Turbo Subaru Flat-Four

This 1991 Opel Corsa A GSi came from the factory with a 1.6 L C16SEi inline-four making 98 horsepower and FWD drivetrain. However ExTrEmeOc’s Garage in Switzerland transformed the supermini into a RWD race car with a lot more power.

The most obvious modification is the exterior. The widebody features a fiberglass hood, front bumper, front and rear fenders, hatch, and roof winder insert. The body sits on a reinforced chassis with a roll cage and 10 cm wider track.

The car rides on KW Competition coilovers, Quaife quick ratio rack and Corsa C electric steering, and Protrack One (8×15,9×15) wheels with Hooiser 200/580R15 front tires and 245/580R15 rear tires. The front brakes consists of Porsche 986 four-piston calipers and Ford Focus ST170 300 mm rotors. The rear brakes are from a Subaru Impreza GC8.

Sitting in the back of the car is a turbocharged Subaru 2.0 L EJ207 V7 flat-four. The motor features an APS SR40 turbocharger, water injection, and KMS MP25 ECU. The combo produced 250 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque to the wheels on 1.1 bar of boost before injectors met limit.

The engine is mated to a Subaru five-speed transmission converted to 2WD using Bremar Automotion kit. You can read more about the car and view more photos on the project’s blog.

