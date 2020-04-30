Mazda RX-7 with a 20B Three-Rotor

Andy Duffin competes in his 1996 Mazda RX-7 for 3 Rotor Racing in New Zealand. The car is powered by peripheral ported 20B three-rotor built by Green Brothers Racing making 520+ horsepower naturally aspirated or up to 700 horsepower with nitrous. The motor is mated to a TTi GTO six-speed sequential transmission with a twin-plate clutch and sends power to a Mazdaspeed limited-slip differential. Watch as Andy pilots the 1020 kg (2248 lb) race car around the track below.

Source: 3 Rotor Racing and 3 Rotor Racing FB page