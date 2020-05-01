1987 Corvette with a Supercharged LS9 V8

This 1987 Corvette is owned by Harold Chapman from Customs and Hot Rods of Andice in Georgetown, Texas. Under the hood sits a supercharged LS9 V8 installed by The Car Shop in Temple, Texas. The motor is bolted to a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission which sends power to a Hammerhead 12-bolt IRS diff with upgraded axles. The Corvette rides on a Ridetech C4 coilover suspension, Wilwood disc brakes, and Forgeline GS1R wheels (18×11,18×12) with BFGoodrich Rival S tires.

Source: Forgeline and Ridetech FB page