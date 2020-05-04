For Sale: 2004 Forester with a Turbo EJ257 Flat-Four

This 2004 Subaru Forester is for sale in Forest, Virginia with a current bid of $14,000. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ257 flat-four built by Andrewtech Automotive. The engine features Manley Platinum-series pitons, 2015 STI forged crank, Manley H-Tuff rods, B25 heads with ARP studs, VF48 turbocharger, Cobb downpipe, 2015 STI intake manifold, and ID 1050x injectors. The setup produced 327 horsepower and 402 lb-ft of torque to the flywheel on the dyno. The drivetrain features a six-speed manual from a 2004 Forester STI and R180 rear differential. The wagon rides on Fortune Auto 500 shocks with Swift springs, STI control arms, STI Brembo brakes, 2015 STI steering rack, Whiteline roll center kit, and BBS wheels. The car also features a JDM front bumper, hood scoop, side skirts, rear hatch, and spoiler covered in Subaru Premium Silver Effect (01G) paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer via OppositeLock