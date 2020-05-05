1967 Porsche 912 with a Subaru turbo EJ207 flat-four

Mike Davidson and his older brother Mat Davidson have always loved the Porsche 911. They also appreciate the variety of projects in the community ranging from engine swaps to backdating. So when it came to building their 1967 Porsche 912, they were going to pave their own path to performance.

The team started by pulling the car apart and repairing rust damage. Next they installed fiberglass fenders, bumpers, trunk lid, and a carbon fiber hood. The brothers welded in a set of 1974 metal flares to allow for wider wheels. Then everything was blocked, primed, and coated in Ford Wimbledon White paint.

The car rides on a 1974 911 front suspension with Carrera torsion bars, bump-steer kit, and a Carrera rear sway bar. A set of ATS Cookie Cutters 15×7 wheels cover 911 “M” disc brakes. Inside the cabin the team installed an Evil Genius Racing roll cage, MOMO Prototipo steering wheel, TRE Motorsports custom seats, Schroth 5-point harnesses, West Hollywood Speedo custom tachometer, and VDO gauges.

Power is generated by a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ207 flat-four from a 2006 Subaru WRX STI Spec C. The engine features a custom intake, VF36 twin-scroll turbocharger, Turbosmart BOV, custom equal-length stainless exhaust headers, and iWire wiring harness. The motor produces 294 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque to the wheels.

The drivetrain consists of a Porsche 915 five-speed manual transmission with a Kennedy Engineering adapter plate. The transaxle was upgraded with a Wavetrac torque biasing differential and longer fifth gear. You can view more photos and details in the project’s build thread or at Petrolicious.

Source: Mike Davidson, Pelican Parts forum, and Petrolicious