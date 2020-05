Allen Millyard is a very talented motorcycle builder. One of his recent projects is a 1975 Kawasaki Z1 “Super Six” with a custom 1396 cc inline-six made from Z1 inline-four engines. Allen made a series of build videos on a new 1522 cc version of the engine. Listen as he explains how he created the crankshaft, barrels, sprocket casing, and gasket. You can also view more photos of the project on Allen’s twitter.

Source: Allen Millyard and @AllenMillyard