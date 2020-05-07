Smart Fortwo with a Turbo 4A-GE Inline-Four Update 2

Since our last update Søren Heyer from FUBAR Racing completed work on their second generation Smart Fortwo project. The car is no longer powered by the factory 0.8 L OM660 turbo diesel inline-three and five-speed semi-manual transmission. Instead there is a turbocharged Toyota 4A-GE inline-four and Toyota MR2 transmission with a Tilton twin-disc clutch and MR2 Turbo axles sitting in the back of the car. The project is currently at KK Autoteknik awaiting a dyno tune.

Source: FUBAR Racing FB page (build album)