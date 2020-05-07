RWD Dodge Neon SRT-4 with a turbo 2.4 L inline-four

Adam Chavez spent four years building his 2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 in his Texas garage. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.4 L A853 inline-four turned 90 degrees from a factory traverse layout to a longitudinal layout thanks to a custom tubular front. The stock longblock features a Precision 5031 turbocharger and custom wiring harness. The motor mates to a Dodge 904 three-speed automatic transmission with an adapter plate and custom converter. Power is sent through a custom driveshaft to a narrowed Ford Explorer 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gear and 31-spline axles. Adam’s next project is a 1975 Super Beetle with a Subaru WRX engine.

Source: @bittsrt