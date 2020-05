Leon Thurston from Leons Garage Adventures continues working on his very powerful Pontiac Fiero. For those unfamiliar with the project, it’s powered by a turbocharged LS3 V8 and factory Fiero five-speed transmission. In these videos they finish the cooling and electrical systems, build a custom intercooler, and take it for the first test drive.

Source: LeonsGarageAdventures and @therealonpointfabrication