BMW M Roadster with a LS1 V8

When this 2000 BMW Z3 M Roadster arrived at Vorshlag it was a rolling chassis with a lot of issues. The company rebuilt it into a race car capable of competing in SCCA X Prepared autocross and NASA Time Trials.

Vorshlag started by installing a 5.7 L LS1 V8 into the empty engine bay using their Stage 0 swap kit. They upgraded the V8 with 1.75-inch full length stainless headers and an intake manifold, throttle body, and injectors from a LS6 V8.

The V8 mates to a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Fidnaza lightweight aluminum flywheel, Corvette Z06 clutch and pressure plate. A Vorshlag 3-inch aluminum driveshaft send power to a Quaife LSD with 2.73 gears in a Z3 M 188 mm housing with an E36 M3 dual tab cover.

The 2450 lb Roadster rides on a set of AST 4100 adjustable coilovers with Hypercoil springs (500 lb front, 650 lb rear), Vorshlag camber/caster plates, Agency Power sway bars, and E30 M3 aluminum front lower control arms. A set of CCW Classic three-piece wheels (18×10.5, 18×11) cover E36 M3 front brakes and Z3 M rear brakes.

Inside the cabin you’ll find a MOMO steering wheel in front of a set of Sparco Evo 2 seats with G-Force six-point harnesses. The HVAC system and sound deadening was removed to reduce weight. The body features a TC Kline carbon fiber hood, custom steel flares, and custom front splitter. You can view more photos of the project in the build album or the build thread.

Source: Vorshlag (build thread)