Toyota GT86 with a 1000+ hp Turbo 3.4 L 2JZ Inline-Six

Alex Golovnya built his Toyota GT86 to drift at ChepaRacing in Kiev, Ukraine. The car is powered by a 3.4 L 2JZ inline-six producing 1046 horsepower and 1028 Nm (758 lb-ft) of torque to the hubs on 109 octane fuel tuned by Oleg Zaytsev at SJRacing. The motor features a Plazmaman intake manifold, ID2600-XDS injectors, Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger, Armstrong Race Engineering dry sump system, and Link Fury ECU. The drivetrain uses a sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. The car rides on a Feal adjustable coilvoers, Wisefab angle kit, and Wilwood four-piston disc brakes.

Source: Alex Golovnya and Link ECU FB page