The team at Bikes and Beards purchased a 1995 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic at an action with a RevTech 110 ci V-Twin and six-speed transmission. They replaced the V-Twin with a Harbor Freight Predator 212 cc single-cylinder motor. The engine typically produces 6.5 horsepower however they rebuilt it with several upgrades and raised the output to around 18 horsepower.

Source: Bikes and Beards via Jalopnik