1958 Beetle with an Electric Motor

Zelectric built this 1958 VW Beetle at their company in San Diego, California. The car is propelled by a 65 kW AC-50 3-phase electric motor producing 102 hp and 120 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a custom four-speed transaxle with a heavy-duty clutch and lightened flywheel. The car has a 100 mile range thanks to 27 kWh 18650 Tesla Model S modules in 6061 aluminum boxes charged via a J1772 port on either 120 or 240 volts. It rides on upgraded shocks, heavy-duty front sway bar, heavy-duty rear camber compensator, upgraded disc brakes, adjustable front beam and rear spring paltes, and Diamond Back white wall tires.

Source: ZelectricBug and Flickr album

