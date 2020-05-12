Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

Leave a Comment

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

This 1964 Porsche 356 C was built by Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The company replaced the factory flat-four with a built 2.8 L flat-six based on a 1972 2.4 liter with their twin-plug ignition system. The motor mates to a 901 manual transaxle with a Guard limited-slip differential. The 2083 lb sports car features a 36/64 weight bias and rides on a full 911 rear suspension, Bilstein shocks, custom front spindles, and 911 Fuchs wheels. Other upgrades include a custom leather interior with Recaro power and heated seats.

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

1964 Porsche 356 with a 2.8 L Flat-Six

Source: Patrick Motorsports and Patrick Motorsports YT channel

Posted in:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.