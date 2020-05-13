Ford Escort with a 1012 hp Turbo VW Inline-Five and GTR Drivetrain

This 1994 Ford Escort was built by Joakim Stigenberg from Trust It Sideways in Sweden. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L inline-five producing 1012 horsepower and 1141 Nm (841 lb-ft) of torque on 2.7 bar (39.1 psi) of boost. The motor features a 2.5 L diesel block from a VW Transporter with JE custom 81.5 mm pistons, PPF 115 mm rods, Smudge Designs ported 7A head and 4-stage dry sump system, Supertech valves, Cat Cams hydraulic camshafts, girdle, and Precision 6466 BB turbocharger. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Nissan R33 GTR five-speed transmission with a PPG dogbox gear set, custom 184 mm flywheel, Alcon twin-plate clutch, GTR driveshaft, Cusco 1.5 way LSD in front, and R33 LSD in back with 4.11 gears. View more photos and details of the car at Speedhunters.

Source: Trust It Sideways FB page, GarageT, Bilsport, and Speedhunters

