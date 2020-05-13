1989 Chevy S10 with a LS1 V8

This 1989 Chevy S-10 was built by Vinny at Full Send Motorsports. The truck is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 installed using S10V8 swap mounts and Patriot shorty headers. Vinny cut and boxed the frame for clearance on the Holley oil pan and driver’s side header. The V8 features a custom intake and 1998 Camaro ECU with VATS removed by LT1swap. The fuel system is upgraded with a TREperformance 255 LPH pump, Corvette regulator, and braided stainless AN-6 hoses. He also fabricated custom stainless steel coolant overflow container, wiper fluid container, ECU box, fender liners, and fuse panel holder. Behind the motor sits a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission with a Summit Racing flexplate and torque converter and modified factory crossmember. A shortened driveshaft sends power to the factory rear end.

Related