1971 Dodge Colt with a Carbureted 13B Two-Rotor

TJ Torres has always enjoyed rotary engines. The interest was inherited from his Father who owned two first generation RX-7 sports cars.

A friend of TJ’s father offered a 1971 Dodge Colt with a tired 12A rotary engine and 439,000 miles on the chassis. They accepted and replaced the 12A with a 13A rotary. The Colt went 7.4 sec in the eight-mile with a carburetor, 100 shot of nitrous, and drag slicks.

TJ’s father passed away when he was 15-year-old. Three years later TJ is rebuilding the Colt into a street machine. Under the hood sits a bridgeport 1.3 L 13B two-rotor running on 93 octane fuel through a Holley 750 cfm carburetor.

The 13B is mated to a Mazda four-speed manual transmission with a Stage 2 twin-disc clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a stock driveshaft and welded differential.