BMW 1 Series with a S85 V10

This BMW 1 Series was built by GNG Motorsport in the Netherlands for owner Jaap Bosma. The car came from the factory as an E82 118d with a 2.0 L N47D20 diesel inline-four. The engine bay now holds a 5.0 L S85 V10 from a BMW M5 E60 making 550 horsepower and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque. A E92 M3 six-speed manual transmission with a Tilton triple-plate clutch sends power to a GNG Motorsport custom rear end with 3.85 gears. The 1220 kg (2689 lb) car also features a Wisefab angle kit, Intrax adjustable coilovers, and carbon fiber hood, roof, and trunk lid.

Source: GNG Motorsport, NM2255 Car HD Videos, and Drift Team Hoogeveen FB page